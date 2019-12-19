Berkeley, CA — Steel Pulse at The UC Theatre on Monday, December 30, 2019

Bearing witness to the accelerating negativity of global affairs, UK reggae legends, Steel Pulse, emerge with musical vengeance to halt the disarray of humanity. The forthcoming album, Mass Manipulation, set for early 2019 release (Rootfire Cooperative / Wiseman Doctrine), reflects four decades of bettering mankind through music. The debut single “Stop You Coming And Come” features ancient melodies paired with catchy lyrics, transporting the mind to a period of time where secrets of an African dynasty are unmasked. As reggae revolutionaries, Steel Pulse is revered by the younger generation of artists and remains a powerhouse on stages around the globe. Through the example of Mass Manipulation, Steel Pulse demonstrates the endless possibilities that come from breaking down the walls of systemic greed, and nurturing the fellowship of mankind.

Opening Act: Native Elements

San Francisco powerhouse, Native Elements has been keeping the energetic, feel-good reggae tradition alive in the Bay Area for over 20 years. Comprised of 9 seasoned musicians with decades of experience in rock, metal, blues, jazz and hip-hop, this eclectic and fearless crew fuses their unique influences into a contemporary, melodic, horn-driven party. Each show takes their audience through improvisational peaks and valleys from blazing guitar solos to soaring saxophone wails while also delivering an authentic reggae foundation. Having grown up together since elementary school (playing in garage bands and skateboarding) in Daly City and South City, CA, Native Elements bring a uniquely warm experience to the stage that is both entertaining and uplifting.

For tickets and info: https://www.theuctheatre.org/