Black Uhuru and Etana headline the 75th Bob Marley Birthday Celebration on Friday, February 7 at Longboard Margarita Bar in Pacifica, CA

Longboard Margarita Bar presents a 75th Bob Marley Birthday Celebration with Grammy Award-winning and five-time Grammy Award-nominated reggae legends Black Uhuru plus Grammy-Award nominated Etana, plus Onesty, and DJ Silverback (Burial Ground Sound) on FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 7TH at Longboard Margarita Bar in Pacifica, CA!

The doors are at 8:00 p.m. and the music starts at 9:00 p.m.

$25 advance tickets are available on the Eventbrite ticketing platform and tickets increase to $30 door. A $250 VIP Package is also available. (Package includes $ Tickets + 1 Table + 1 Bottle Service). This is a 21 and over venue.

BLACK UHURU

Derrick “Duckie” Simpson the “Gong Gong Gullie” is the founder and leader for reggae’s Black Uhuru. Although going through numerous lead singers and musicians they have remained one of the most recognized and prolific reggae band for over 50 years.

The roots of Black Uhuru were formed in Kingston Jamaica’s Waterhouse district also known as “Firehouse” in the early ’60s. Though considered to be one of Jamaica’s toughest neighborhoods it’s home to several other reggae singers and musicians. It was where Duckie Simpson grew up and learned to sing from boyhood friends Winston “Pipe” Matthews and Lloyd “Bread” McDonald of the Wailing Souls and Bob Marley. He recorded four tracks with the Wailing Souls before forming his own group.

The original Uhuru’s (Swahili for freedom) were Derrick “Duckie” Simpson, Euvin “Don Carlos” Spencer and Rudolph “Garth” Dennis. They only recorded a few singles “Folk Songs”, “Time Is on Our Side”, and “Slow Coach” before separating. Don went solo and Garth joined Wailing Souls.

Duckie reformed the group adding Michael Rose & Errol “Tarzan” Nelson, both from Waterhouse. They recorded their debut album “Love Crises” in 1977 at Prince Jammy’s famous studio in Waterhouse on St. Lucia Road. It was later re-released as “Black Sounds of Freedom.” Errol later left to join The Jayes. He was soon replaced by American female singer & dancer Sandra “Puma” Jones. They teamed up with drummer Sly Dunbar and bass player Robbie Shakespeare – the ‘riddim twins’. Together they developed a musical style full of deep bass thumps, loud drum slaps, sharp keyboards, long instrumentals with guitar riffs, whirly back round noises, echoes, and the signature ”woh oh oh’s” creating their classic sound and producing hits like “I Love King Selassie, “‘Shine Eye Gals”, “General Penitentiary” and “What is Life”.

Black Uhuru released the albums Red, Chill Out, Sensemila and Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner and began to tour the world bringing them to international audiences. It was during this period they started to gain rapid popularity. They opened live shows for the Rolling Stones and The Police. They began to work with other well-accomplished producers and musicians. The Rolling Stone’s Keith Richards played guitar on “Shine Eye Gal”. Dennis Brown “The Crown Prince of Reggae” produced the tracks “Rent Man” and Wood for My Fire”. The track, “Spongi Reggae” appeared on an episode of The Bill Cosby Show and “Party in Session” in the 1980′s movie North Shore. Black Uhuru made reggae history when they won the first ever Grammy Award for reggae music in 1984 for the album Anthem. Shortly after the Grammy Michael Rose went solo.

Another Waterhouse resident named Delroy “Junior” Reid became the new lead singer. They released two albums: Brutal and Positive. The Brutal album was nominated for a Grammy. They filmed three music videos for the tracks “Fire City”, “Brutal”, and “Great Train Robbery”. The latter track also played on a popular video game Grand Theft Auto. Sadly in 1990, due to ill health, Sanda “Puma” Jones passed away of cancer. Junior Reid went solo shortly thereafter.

Then the original three re-united. They released four albums “Now”, “Iron Storm”, “Mystical Truth”, and “Strong.” Each album was nominated for a Grammy. They made an award-winning music video for the track “Tip of The Iceberg” featuring rap star Ice-T in 1992, eventually splitting up again. Carlos & Dennis left again yet Duckie stayed. This time there was a lawsuit brought amongst the group over the band’s legal rights in Los Angeles County court. Derrick Simpson won.

As the new millennium approached there came a new lead singer yet again from Waterhouse named Andrew “Bees” Beckford. They released two albums, “Unification” produced by King Jammy and “Dynasty” produced by Fitzroy Francis & Duckie. They went on a worldwide tour featuring Sly and Robbie and had the famous producer Scientist as road engineer. Andrew Bees then went solo.

In 2007, after 20 years apart, Duckie & Michael Rose reunited. They performed in Jamaica, did an international tour, and released the single “Dollars.” In 2011 Duckie reunited with Andrew Bees after ten years. He added female backing vocalist Kaye Star and began touring again performing in South America & America.

In 2012 Black Uhuru performed in a Broadway Musical. The red carpeted event “Loving the Silent Tears: A New Musical” premiered October 27th, 2012 at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, CA. They were invited to represent reggae music and performed a new track “Make A Deal”. In Las Vegas, Nevada BLACK UHURU was recently honored for its contribution to the entertainment industry. August 31st is now officially “Black Uhuru Day” in the city of Las Vegas.

Black Uhuru’s long success has allowed them to become ambassadors of reggae while earning several achievements in the music industry. With 14 full-length albums, seven instrumental dub albums, and four live albums they have the highest recorded sales in reggae music behind Bob Marley. The album “Red” was voted #23 on Rolling Stone’s list of “100 Greatest Albums of the 1980′s”. Aside from winning the first reggae Grammy, they have been nominated five times as well. They are the only reggae group to have won the Diamond Awards of Excellence in 1994.

Despite all of BLACK UHURU’s change of different singers and musicians the one thing that has always remained constant is Derrick “Duckie” Simpson. In 2018, Black Uhuru released “As the World Turns” featuring Duckie on lead. In December 2018 “As the World Turns” was nominated for the 61st Annual Grammy Awards.

ETANA

Shauna McKenzie, known as Etana, is a reggae singer from Jamaica. Her debut album The Strong One was released in June 2008. On December 7, 2018 Etana was nominated for the 61st Annual Grammy Awards for Best Reggae Album

Etana’s name means “The Strong One” in Swahili, and it’s a title she more than lives up to with her music and presence. Since debuting in 2008 with the thought-provoking single “Wrong Address,” the Jamaican-born singer has established herself as one of the most powerful and distinctive voices in reggae, blazing a new trail in a genre that has long been male-dominated.

In November of 2019, Etana released her eight-track EP which was a pleasant treat for her fans. Etana continues and is now in the process of creating album number six and gearing up for 2020 tour and show dates.

ONESTY

Belgium born Tina Sureda Castello, also known as Onesty is a multitalented artist. At the age of six Onesty started to sing in the Antwerp cathedral choir, this experience was the base of her musical evolution. The Sureda family, a spring of vocal talent, surrounded her with music, singing and concerts. She woul

Longboard Margarita Bar is a premier 300-person capacity live music venue and full-service bar located on the coast in Pacifica, CA, just 15 minutes south of San Francisco.

Longboard Margarita Bar

180 Eureka Drive, Pacifica, CA 94044

(650) 738-5905