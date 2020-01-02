Flamingo Resort & Spa and California Conscious Music present I-Taweh and DJ Green B on FRIDAY, JANUARY 3RD at Flamingo Resort & Spa

Fri, Jan 3, 2020, 9:00 PM –

I-Taweh Album Release Party + DJ Green B

I-Taweh

DJ Green B

Doors 8:00pm

Show 9:00pm

$12 Advance

$15 Door

Ages 21+

I-TAWEH

Donavan I-taweh Cunningham was born in the hills of St. Ann, the same parish in Jamaica where the great Marcus Garvey, Burning Spear and Bob Marley all rise from. Like most successful artists, he comes from humble beginnings. Raised in the farming community of Prickly Pole, just a few miles from the home where Bob Marley grew in Nine Mile, he spent most of his childhood farming alongside his father and four siblings. As a young child he played music on handmade instruments crafted together from bamboo and sardine tins. Realizing her brother’s love for music, his sister with combined efforts from their mother, saved her money to buy him his first guitar. For high school he moved from the country to St. Ann’s Bay, where he lived on the same street as Burning Spear and enlisted in the Ocho Rios High School band. They came second in the All Schools Competition in Kingston, giving him the confidence to move to the city to pursue music.

Flamingo Resort & Spa

2777 4th St, Santa Rosa, CA 95405

(707) 545-8530

I-taweh’s new album RELOAD is available now, distributed by Zojak Worldwide, on all digital platforms.

Don’t miss one of his live performance’s this weekend, and a chance to buy the new album in So- Cal:

Sunday, January 5th 2:00 pm @ My Yard Live, San Marcos, CA,

Sunday, January 5th 8:00 pm @ Trevor’s at the Tracks, San Juan Capistrano, CA