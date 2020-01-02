Introducing New Songs from 9Million: Beautiful Sabrina – Free MP3 Download

Nigerian singer/songwriter 9Million to Release New Single ‘BEAUTIFUL SABRINA’



Nigerian singer/songwriter, 9Million (formerly 9 Euro) started singing at the age of nine years old as a choir singer in an apostolic Church of Christ. As a young adult, his first group was called Fiesta One and they released his first single album titled ‘Black & White One Family.’ During the years 1998 to 2000 he also published an album single titled Liberian War is Over. He won the West African Peacekeeping Concert Award. In the year 2004, he released a new single album called Free Africa.



Then he released Boom Boom Clinton — a single that hit the West African market and also gave him lots of contacts and lots of contracts and several invitations from all over.



He played with several big artists like Fela Kuti, Youssour N´ Dour, Akon, Sean Paul, Lucky Dube and others. He sings about politics and love songs, and party songs.



DOWNLOAD BEAUTIFUL SABRINA MP3 HERE