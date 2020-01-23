Mikey General Celebrates 40 Years In Music & Announces New Single And Album!

2020 marks the 40th year since veteran recording artist Mikey General entered the music industry. Over the past 40 years he has consistently released new music, resulting in a catalog of approximately 800 songs.



This year he will be putting out a new album, which is not yet titled, on his own Qabalah First Music label. Later this month he will officially share the first single from that project; a powerful reggae track entitled “Pay the Man,” which is a message in support of the working class.



The rhythm for “Pay the Man” was created by: Miguel ‘Sizzla’ Collins (drum programming), Moziko (bass, keyboard and additional drums), Paul ‘Wrong Move’ Crossdale (guitar) and Alphanso Craig (percussion). The vocals were recorded at Killamanjaro Studio by engineer Andrun Haase and mixed by Marvin Williams and Prince Villa.



As usual Mikey General stays on point with conscious messages i.e. social commentaries, spirituality, justice and equal rights, as well as the need for morality. “Pay the Man” is about bringing attention to the issue of employees not being compensated by their employer.



When asked what inspired the new song, Mikey General simply said “As Eyesus Kristos tell us the workman is worthy of his hire.”