OUT OF MANY ONE PRODUCTIONS PRESENTS – PETER TOSH SALUTE

Calendar Listing:

Saturday, January 18, 2020

Peter Tosh Salute Festival

Ashkenaz, Berkeley, CA

Prezident Brown, Kulcha Knox, Reggae Angels, Bobby Tenna

Kurrency King, Jah Warri, DJ Young Fyah

Doors 8 p.m.

Tickets: $20 advance | $25 DOS |

All ages

For Immediate Release:

OUT OF MANY ONE PRODUCTIONS PRESENTS – PETER TOSH SALUTE – SATURDAY JANUARY 18 – BERKELEY, CA – ASHKENAZ – FEATURING PREZIDENT BROWN + KULCHA KNOX + REGGAE ANGELS + BOBBY TENNA + KURRENCY KING + JAH WARRI + DJ YOUNG FYAH

Out of Many One Productions has been producing the Peter Tosh celebration annually for the last three decades. This year’s event, held on Saturday, January 18 at the Ashkenaz in Berkeley honors the legacy of the late great Peter Tosh, aka ‘the Mystic Man’, ‘the Stepping Razor’, “the Bush Doctor”. Doors are at 8 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance on Eventbrite ticketing platform and $25 day of show. Ashkenaz is an all-ages venue.

Headlining this year’s lineup is Prezident Brown. Prez is a Jamaican roots reggae artist who carries a universal message of love, consciousness and righteousness. He is a gifted vocalist who has been steadily focusing on his calling as a singer from an early age, never wavering in his focus. Prez has been touring the U.S. consistently and building his following with his I Sound band.

Also, on the lineup is Knox Dixon, aka Kulcha Knox. Born on the high tropical mountains of Manchester, Jamaica, he has traveled, toured, and performed in the African countries of Rwanda, Ethiopia, Malawi, Ivory Coast, and Gambia to name a few; and across many countries in Europe. In 1997 he released his debut album Praise Jah Again under the Kariang Music label and toured with reggae artists, Capleton, Iqulah, InI Kamoze and more. Wherever Kulcha Knox performs, his melody, energy, versatility, and unique style leave an imprint with audiences of all nationalities, creeds, and colors. He is the son of the late great music/reggae pioneer, radio DJ, producer and educator Jeff “Free I” Dixon.

“On and off the stage, Kulcha Knox is a benevolent Incient soul that has a positive irits to Rasta music and it is a pleasure to have warriors like these on the front lines of the battle of Good over Evil.” ~ Steve Newland -The Lightning – Rootz Underground

Also on the lineup are the Reggae Angels, a world-class, Oakland, CA-based roots reggae act with a large music catalog of 14 CD’s. In May, June and July 2019 they performed on their fifth U.S. tour backed by Sly & Robbie, this time co-billing with Mykal Rose. This was a major five-week coast-to-coast tour on which they headlined five festivals across the country. Their last two albums The Way and Rely on Him were recorded with Sly and Robbie and the Taxi Gang. The Reggae Angels have been recording and performing conscious roots reggae for over two decades. They have toured the US, Hawaii, Canada, South America, Europe and Africa with Sly & Robbie, Prezident Brown, Andrew Tosh, Everton Blender, Don Carlos, Anthony B, Junior Reid, The Abyssinians, Sugar Minott, Warrior King and Frankie Paul and on their own. Their show is high-energy dance music with a prophetic message and a happy uplifting sound.

From Montego Bay, Jamaica, the multi-talented singer songwriter and producer, Bobby Tenna will also be performing. Through hard work and dedication to his craft, he has amassed an impressive catalog of songs which have won him considerable rave reviews from the media and music enthusiasts. His music gets good airplay in Jamaica.

Conscious dancehall artist, Kurrency King will also be sharing musical vibrations – all spiritual and informational life celebration reggae music.

Jah Warri and DJ Young Fyah will open up the show with strong vibes to get the fire blazing.

Oakland-based Reggae festival Producer, Carlton Campbell of Out Of Many One Productions, continues to produce this annual celebration in honor of Peter Tosh who Campbell says, “…is the man, the real thing. As a member of his family (they are blood cousins and he used to tour with him), I want to make sure his name, music and legacy live on. He was taken too soon so it is my job, my honor, my passion to keep his legacy going.”

Ashkenaz is located at 1317 San Pablo Ave in Berkeley (at Gilman St.). They offer beer, wine, kombucha, juices, sodas, coffee and tea, and snacks and light vegetarian organic meals. It is the East Bay’s home to world music and dance since 1973. All of the online ticket sales are will call (no need to bring printed out ticket, just bring I.D.).

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/563578187793229/

Tickets available on Eventbrite.com

Hotline information: (510) 525-5054

