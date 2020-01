SKIP MARLEY RELEASES NEW MUSIC VIDEO FOR SINGLE “SLOW DOWN” WITH H.E.R.!

Skip Marley, the Island Records reggae prodigy, releases the official music video for his buzzing new single “Slow Down” with two-time 2019 Grammy© Award-winning artist H.E.R. via Tuff Gong/Island Records. “Slow Down” recently peaked at #1 on the Billboard Reggae Digital Sales chart and is Skip’s fastest streaming song to date. Along with the video launch is a broadcast premier on BET Jams, BET Soul, MTV Live, mtvU and the Viacom billboard in Times Square. As Jamaican music legend Bob Marley’s 75th birthday celebrations kick off, Skip carries on as the newest rising star in the family tradition of his grandfather — a foundational icon in the reggae, roots, rock, soul, and hip-hop saga of Island Records.

The amazing chemistry between Skip and H.E.R. is on full display in their fiery new music video for “Slow Down.” Taking place in New York City, the video is an ode to black love, opening in a retro diner when an intrigued Skip catches the eyes of H.E.R. Things heat up when the two take over the dance floor at a vibey party in an uptown brownstone. The video embodies the spontaneous and unique nature of a “NYC” kind of love. Watch the music video for “Slow Down” directed by Lacey Duke HERE.