Valentine’s Day Bob Marley Tribute Reggae Party with Bob Marley Tribute Band

Friday, February 14, 2020

Valentine’s Day Bob Marley Tribute: Sol Horizon ft. Tuff Lion, plus I-taweh

Longboard Margarita Bar, Pacifica, CA

Doors – 8:00pm / Show – 9:00pm

$15 Advance

$20 Door

$250 VIP Package (Package includes 4 Tickets + 1 Table + 1 Bottle Service)

Ages 21+

Sol Horizon featuring Tuff Lion, plus I-taweh, on Friday, February 14 at

Longboard Margarita Bar in Pacifica, CA

Pacifica — Longboard Marguerita Bar will host a Valentine’s Day Reggae Party with Sol Horizon featuring Tuff Lion, plus special guest I-taweh celebrating the release of his new album “Reload” on Friday, February 14. The evening’s host is Elijah of The Musiq Box Show on Nice Up Radio.

Sol Horizon is Northern California’s premier Bob Marley tribute band. Returning by popular demand from Sonoma County to Pacifica after a highly successful Bob Marley tribute in February 2019, NorCal roots, rock, reggae band Sol Horizon will pay tribute to the global voice of reggae music, celebrating the life and legacy of Bob Marley by performing some of Bob Marley’s greatest music. Don’t miss this tribute to the global voice of reggae music at Longboard Margarita Bar in Pacifica!

Recently voted Best Reggae Band in the North Bay for the third consecutive year (2017/2018/2019 NorBay Awards), Sol Horizon seamlessly fuses roots reggae with rock, funk, hip-hop, and world beats. Sol is renowned for energetic live performances and powerful lyrical content centering on themes of peace, positivity, community, sustainability and the re-vitalizing power of nature.

Anchored by former members of Groundation and Les Claypool’s Frog Brigade, Sol has shared the stage with legendary acts like Ziggy Marley, Steel Pulse, Anthony B, The Wailers, Morgan Heritage, Collie Buddz, Don Carlos, and Eek-a-mouse (to name a few) in both concert halls and festival stages across the USA. After touring in support, they collaborated with British Roots Reggae star Pato Banton on the recording of their second album “Party Revolution,” which featured Pato on the title track. In 2017, under the production and direction of Grammy-winning engineer Isha Erskine, the band released their 4th album “Under the Sun,” and a follow- up remix album “Under the Dub” featuring dub remix tracks from electronic artists spanning the globe.

About I-TAWEH

Donavan I-taweh Cunningham was born in the hills of St. Ann, the same parish in Jamaica where the great Marcus Garvey, Burning Spear and Bob Marley all rise from. Like most successful artists, he comes from humble beginnings. Raised in the farming community of Prickly Pole, just a few miles from the home where Bob Marley grew in Nine Mile, he spent most of his childhood farming alongside his father and four siblings. As a young child he played music on handmade instruments crafted together from bamboo and sardine tins.

It was the move to Kingston in 1992 that jump-started his musical career. Living between the communities of Mall Road, Grants Pen, Portmore, Rockfort, and Duhaney Park, I-taweh found comfort in the ghetto at the Community Center of the Mystic Revelation of Rastafari.

This was extremely influential for his music and his mission, where he was amongst some of the greatest musicians in the industry including, Dizzy Johnny Moore, Earl Chinna Smith, Nambo Robinson, and Bongo Herman. During this time he was rarely seen without his guitar, and was given the nickname Danny Gitz. Along with the name, his skill and reputation as a musician began to grow, and the legendary Sugar Minott took him under his wing as his guitarist and harmony singer.

In 1998, I-taweh became the youngest member of The Mystic Revelation of Rastafari, Jamaica’s most influential Nyahbingi and cultural group. With Brother Sam Clayton as the leader, they toured Europe extensively until 2007 presenting traditional Jamaican music and educational workshops.

I-taweh produced and composed his first solo album, Overload, which he released in 2011. He has since gone on to self-produce two more albums, Judgement, which was released in February 2017, and his latest project, Reload, was released on January 3, 2020.

Longboard Margarita Bar is a premier 300-person capacity live music venue and full-service bar located on the coast in Pacifica, CA, just 15 minutes south of San Francisco.

Longboard Margarita Bar

180 Eureka Drive, Pacifica, CA 94044

650-738-5905