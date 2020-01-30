7th Annual Jamaica Music Conference (JMC) During Reggae Month

Kingston, Jamaica — January 2020 (Acclaim PR) — Plans for Reggae Month in Jamaica this February are shaping up quite nicely. And amidst an amazing line up of dedicated events, activities and celebrations is the Jamaica Music Conference, aka JMC, which takes place in Kingston, Jamaica, February 13-16, 2020, under the central theme of “Reggae Mek’ka Jamaica: Vision 2020.“

Via illustrious partnerships with the Jamaica Reggae Industry Association (JARIA), Solid Agency, and other industry stakeholders, JMC has notably solidified its place in Jamaica’s famed Reggae Month landscape and calendar and has expanded its offerings respectively, promising Reggae music industry professionals, artists and creatives an intense and enhanced, multifaceted program. Moreover, Reggae entertainment stalwart Sharon Burke’s involvement as co-producer has yielded a wealth of increased industry, corporate and artist participation and partnership including the addition of giant music streaming platform Youtube to the program.

“This partnership was inevitable as Solid Agency has stood strong as a forerunner in the entertainment industry for years. We could not pass up an opportunity to partner with JMC to further contribute to the most far reaching aspect of Jamaica’s culture, the music”, states Solid Agency founder and CEO, Sharon Burke.

