Jo Mersa Marley Pens A Special Song for His Daughter Titled ‘Nothings Gonna Harm You’ Produced By Her Grandfather Stephen Marley

Kingston, Jamaica. January 31st 2020. It’s a family affair that transcends generations in a penned lyrical letter to a daughter, produced by her grandfather, ahead of a great grand-father’s posthumous birthday celebrations; Jo Mersa Marley releases “Nothing’s Gonna Harm You“.

For many African culture’s, ancestor veneration is prevalent. Prayers are made to the ancestors, who can be a source of inspiration, help and protection in one’s life, such is Jo Mersa introspective as he reflects on love, life and family while chanting to his forefathers. “Nothing’s gonna harm you not while I’m around” sings the third-generation Marley on the meaningful song to his daughter that was produced by his father, five-time GRAMMY winning Stephen Marley.

“The inspiration for this song was mainly a message to my daughter letting her know that she’ll be well protected because that’s my job as her father” said Jo Mersa Marley.

On the eve of Reggae month (February) and ahead of the 75th Birthday celebration for his grand-father Robert Nesta Marley, Jo Mersa Marley releases the meaningful single paired with a captivating lyric video. “Nothing’s Gonna Harm You” is more than a song, it is a daily mantra repeated worldwide by parents and guardians who commiserate with Jo’s words “Demons are prowling everywhere nowadays”.

“Nothing’s Gonna Harm You” is be available today, January 31st on all digital services worldwide from Ghetto Youths International and lyric video available now on Ghetto Youths International official YouTube/VEVO channel.

Digital Download Link

Lyric Video