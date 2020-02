MIGHTY DIAMONDS BOBBY TENNA Jah Mikey One Sounds in Nevada City, CA – at the Haven Underground

Monthly world class roots reggae acts will be coming to the Haven Underground in Nevada City kicking off with The Mighty Diamonds & Bobby Tenna on February 9th.



Reggae icons, the Mighty Diamonds will be live in concert at Haven Underground in Nevada City on Sunday, February 9 at 8 p.m. Jamaica’s Bobby Tenna is the opening act, and the DJ for the evening, spinning the best in reggae dancehall music! Is Jah Mikey One Sounds.

