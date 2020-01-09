STUDIO ONE TO REISSUE JAMAICA ALL STARS

Iconic Reggae Label’s First-Ever Reissue Of Out-of-Print Jamaica All Stars Vol. 1 (1972) and Vol. 2 (1974) Available on Compilation February 14

Available on LP for the First Time in Four Decades and First Time on CD

Studio One, the legendary label responsible for starting Jamaica’s music industry and for beginning the careers of Bob Marley & The Wailers, Alton Ellis, among others, announces the first-ever reissue of Jamaica All Stars, a compilation of two of the rarest releases in the Studio One catalog: Jamaica All Stars Vol. 1 (1972) and Vol. 2 (1974).

Jamaica All Stars will be available on CD, 2LP and at digital platforms February 14, during Reggae Month 2020. The compiliation is now available for pre-order HERE.

Featuring hits from some of Studio One’s biggest stars, including Alton Ellis, John Holt, Burning Spear and more, the material from Jamaica All Stars has been out-of-print since the early ‘70s. Officially remastered from the original tapes, the lead track from Jamaica All Stars, John Holt’s “My Eyes,” is available at all streaming platforms, listen HERE.

Produced by Studio One founder and “Father of Jamaican Music” Coxsone Dodd, the reissue was overseen by Studio One/Heartbeat Records’ Chris Wilson and contains the original artwork and labels from the initial release.

Since 2016, Studio One has been partnered with Yep Roc Records to reissue albums from legendary artists such as The Wailers, The Skatalites, The Gladiators, and Freddie McGregor, as well as entirely new compilations of rare and unreleased material from the vaults of Studio One and the House of Joy box set that chronicles the label’s unparalleled sixty-year history.

JAMAICA ALL STARS Tracklisting:

1. John Holt – My Eyes

2. Jerry Jones & Brentford All Stars – Still Waters Run Deep

3. Larry Williams – He Don’t Love You

4. Horace Andy – Fever

5. Alton Ellis – Reason in the Sky

6. Ernest Ranglin – Psychedelic Rock

7. Jerry Jones – Honey Come Back

8. Larry Marshall – Get You Off My Mind

9. Horace Andy – Got to Be Sure

10. Alton Ellis – I’ll Be Waiting

11. Brentford All Stars – Credit Squeeze

12. Larry Marshall – No Baptism

13. Hortense Ellis – Life

14. Winston Francis – Always Something There to Remind Me

15. Hortense Ellis – Secretly

16. John Holt – Happy Go Lucky Girl

17. Burning Spear – Old Time Saying

18. Dennis Alcapone – Riddle I This

19. Brentford All Stars – Sammy

20. Brentford All Stars – Peeping Tom

21. Dennis Alcapone & Ken Boothe – Home Home Version

22. King Sporty – Feel Good All Over

23. Burning Spear – Zion Higher

24. Brentford All Stars – Black Treasure