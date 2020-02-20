THE BEACHLIFE FESTIVAL REVEALS LINEUP ADDITIONS

SUBLIME WITH ROME, COLBIE CAILLAT, KING YELLOWMAN,

AND MORE ADDED TO ITS 2020 SOPHOMORE EVENT

Los Angeles, CA (February 19, 2020) – The BeachLife Festival, a first-of-its-kind event celebrating Southern California’s unique beach lifestyle, has just announced a wave of lineup additions for its second annual event happening May 1-3, 2020. Sublime with Rome, Colbie Caillat, King Yellowman, Long Beach Dub Allstars, Tomorrow’s Bad Seeds, and more will join a previously announced bill stacked with artists who embody California’s iconic beach culture. The artist additions will join previously announced music headliners Steve Miller Band, Counting Crows, and the exclusive performance of Ziggy Marley & Stephen Marley’s Bob Marley Celebration. Over three days, music fans will be treated to a slew of powerhouse performers from across the rock, reggae, jam, and Americana genres, while standing oceanside on one of Southern California’s most famed beaches.



Also added to the lineup is an acoustic set by Long Beach-based rockers LAW, who will perform on the BeachLife’s recently announced Speakeasy Stage. This intimate performance experience will feature punk and rock icons performing stripped down arrangements from their discography in a listening room style format.



Weekend passes for The BeachLife Festival are currently on sale at www.beachlifefestival.com. General admission passes are currently $299 and VIP passes are $749. The Captain’s Pass, which includes additional perks like backstage access, complimentary alcoholic beverages, and valet parking is $1,895. A percentage of ticket sales will be donated to several charities including Surfrider Foundation, Heal the Bay, Life Rolls On, Redondo Beach Police Foundation, Redondo Beach Education Foundation, and Walk With Sally.



A complete lineup for the 2020 event can be found below, with newly-added performers in bold.



BeachLife 2020 Complete Lineup

Steve Miller Band

Counting Crows

Ziggy Marley and Stephen Marley’s Bob Marley Celebration

UB40 feat. Ali Campbell and Astro

Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals

Sublime with Rome

Fitz and The Tantrums

+Live+

Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros

WAR

Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real

Chevy Metal performs Queen

Grace VanderWaal

Colbie Caillat

Blues Traveler

G. Love & Special Sauce

Sugar Ray

Phosphorescent

The Record Company

Ambrosia

Save Ferris

King Yellowman

Long Beach Dub Allstars

Tomorrow’s Bad Seeds

Mother Hips

Stone Foxes

Jim Lindberg of Pennywise

Rhett Miller of Old 97’s

Trever Keith of Face to Face

The Knights of Monte Carlo

Tom Curren

Chris Shiflett of Foo Fighters

Chuck Prophet

Royal Jelly Jive

Jason Cruz of Strung Out

Timmy Curran

The Aquadolls

LAW (Acoustic)

Too Rude

Slackstring

Jason Devore of Authority Zero

Tom Freund

Davey Allen

Kira Lingman & Veronica Torres

Latchkey Kid

Kevin Sousa Band

Jeremy Buck

Joker’s Hand

