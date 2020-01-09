Reggae Festival Guide Diital Edition

Reggae Festival Guide Magazine
Reggae Festival Guide Magazine

Latest News

Jamaican Reggae Star Koffee set to perform at Super Bowl

Jan 09, 2020 Latest Reggae News

Reggae singer Koffee has been added to the line-up of performers for Super Bowl weekend. The announcement comes after her Coachella confirmation. Koffee will join previously announced dancehall artistes Shenseea and Squash. The Jamaican acts will join international artistes Cardi B, Chris Brown, Migos, DJ Khaled, Gunna, Megan Thee Stallion, Burna Boy, Jeremih, Ty Dolla $ign, and Safaree. Super Bowl weekend in Miami, takes place January 31 to February 1 at Marlins Park. Super Bowl 54 will take place on February 2 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.  Shakira and Jennifer Lopez will headline the halftime show.

Source

Facebooktwitter

instagram
The Ambassadors of ‘Aloha’, The Green, Plus Ka’ikena Scanlan Will Be Performing at The UC Theatre in Berkeley on Saturday, February 1 For All Ages Reggae Show
9millionsoulmedicmusicRFG
RFG
RFG Facebook
RFG Twitter
RFG Gallery
History of Reggae
MENU