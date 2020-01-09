The Ambassadors of ‘Aloha’, The Green, Plus Ka’ikena Scanlan Will Be Performing at The UC Theatre in Berkeley on Saturday, February 1 For All Ages Reggae Show

The ambassadors of Aloha, The Green, are performing at the The UC Theatre Taube Family Music Hall in Berkeley on Saturday, February 1 at 8 p.m as part of their 10-year Anniversary / 60 City Tour. They will be playing their first album in its entirety. This is an all ages venue. Tickets are $35 and are available online at Eventbrite.com.

Music has been a blessing since the beginning for the humble members of The Green. It is only by looking into the past that one can fully grasp the immense accomplishments and unparalleled journey for a small group of musicians from the island of Oʻahu. Countless miles of touring and four studio albums have led them to become recognized as ambassadors of Aloha, helping represent Hawaiian people and culture to the world through their craft.

Since forming on O’ahu, Hawai’i, in 2009, The Green has become one of the most successful and beloved bands in the reggae genre. During their relatively short career, the band has been awarded a Best Reggae Album nod from iTunes (2010, for their self-titled debut), four coveted Na Hoku Hanohano awards in their native Hawai’i (2011 and 2014, including Group of the Year, two different Reggae Albums of the Year and Entertainer of the Year), and two #1 Billboard Reggae chart debuts, along with charting on the Billboard Top 200. Not bad for a band that was formed by six members of Hawai’i’s tight-knit music scene to record a few songs and have some fun.

Also performing is fellow islander, Ka’ikena Scanlan, singer/songwriter and a part-time lecturer at UH Hilo, his alma mater, since fall 2015 after graduating in spring 2015 with a bachelor’s degree in Hawaiian language. He teaches Hawaiian ethnobotony at the Ka Haka ʻUla O Keʻelikōlani College of Hawaiian Language. His music is blowing up the airwaves.

Online tickets can be purchased here:

https://www.theuctheatre.org/e/the-green-82902669115/

The UC Theatre Taube Family Music Hall

2036 University Avenue

downtown Berkeley, CA, 94704

The venue is in downtown Berkeley and is easily accessible by all modes of transportation including BART, bus, bicycle, and automobile.

Parking is available at the Center Street Garage – Golden Bear Parking Lot

For more info visit https://www.theuctheatre.org/

or call 510-356-4000