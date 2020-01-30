AWAKEN BOB MARLEY FEST

Friday, February 7, 2020, Los Angeles at the Wisdome LA

75th Birthday Celebration – IMMERSIVE DOME EXPERIENCE



Live Reggae, Sound Healing, a Rasta Healing Dome, Ecstatic Dance, Vegan Food & Jah Vendors

Celebrate the music, message and legacy of Bob Marley live in a state-of-the-art 360 VR Dome Theater.

The evening will feature Live Reggae, Sound Healing, a Rasta Healing Dome, Ecstatic Dance, Vegan Food & Jah Vendors.



“Awaken Bob Marley Fest” is a futuristic and immersive exploration of where Bob Marley might have gone artistically in the 21st century. The show incorporates customized 360 visual projections and 4-D ambisonic surround sound design.

