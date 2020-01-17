WorldBeat Cultural Center present the 31st Annual Martin Luther King Day Celebration CELEBRATING DIVERSITY AS OUR STRENGTH

Martin Luther King Jr. is one of the most respected African American leaders in history. This celebration is to honor Martin Luther King, Jr. His message keeps being relevant in the United States of America and all around the world. The WorldBeat Center in San Diego is holding a special celebration for the whole family to celebrate Dr. King on Monday, January 20 from noon to 6:30 p.m. The cost is free and includes music, dance and food.

Worldbeat Cultural Center, located in Balboa Park, is celebrating the life and legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr. with a family festival including live music, dancing, vegan food, an outdoor cultural arts & craft vendors marketplace, and more.

The celebration will also feature multi-cultural performances and blessings including Native American Blessing, Danza Azteca, West African Dance, Afro-Cuban Percussion and Dance.

There will also be Middle Eastern Belly Dance, Hip Hop Performance by Junkyard Dance Crew and more!

Special guest, reggae artist KUSH will be performing!

This is a family event for everyone: join us to keep his dream alive.